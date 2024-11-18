Supreme Court Pushes for Stricter Anti-Pollution Measures in Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday raised concerns about the Delhi government's delay in enacting stricter anti-pollution steps under GRAP-4, emphasizing that no scaling down of preventive actions will occur without its approval.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih noted a delay in implementing Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), despite worsening air quality in the capital. The government has since implemented Stage 4, banning heavy vehicles from entry.

The court reiterated that any relaxation in Stage 4 measures would require its consent, citing citizens' fundamental right to a pollution-free environment. The CAQM had initiated stricter controls as Delhi's AQI soared past safe levels over the weekend.

