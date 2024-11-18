Left Menu

Supreme Court Pushes for Stricter Anti-Pollution Measures in Delhi

The Supreme Court scrutinized the Delhi government for delaying the implementation of stricter anti-pollution measures under GRAP-4 despite alarming AQI levels. The court emphasized the continuation of Stage 4 measures until further orders and stressed the fundamental right to a pollution-free atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 11:59 IST
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday raised concerns about the Delhi government's delay in enacting stricter anti-pollution steps under GRAP-4, emphasizing that no scaling down of preventive actions will occur without its approval.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih noted a delay in implementing Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), despite worsening air quality in the capital. The government has since implemented Stage 4, banning heavy vehicles from entry.

The court reiterated that any relaxation in Stage 4 measures would require its consent, citing citizens' fundamental right to a pollution-free environment. The CAQM had initiated stricter controls as Delhi's AQI soared past safe levels over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

