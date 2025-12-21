Aaqib Javed: Inspiring Pakistan's Cricket Revolution Through India's Blueprint

Aaqib Javed, a pivotal figure in Pakistan's cricket landscape, has drawn lessons from India's recent success to elevate cricket standards in his nation. As the head of the National Cricket Academy, Javed notes the importance of nurturing talent and improving cricket infrastructure to transform Pakistan's cricketing fortunes.

Reflecting on India's victories in global tournaments, Javed highlights the significance of fostering competition and ensuring a strong talent pool. The former pace bowler believes that the quality of players, combined with strategic choices, positions Pakistan well for upcoming challenges, especially in the T20 World Cup slated in Sri Lanka.

Javed remains unfazed by criticism, understanding it as part of the accountability process within cricket. He urges embracing constructive criticism as it aims to push the team toward excellence. For Javed, the formula is simple: continuous improvement and resilience pave the way to success.

(With inputs from agencies.)