Left Menu

Aaqib Javed: Inspiring Pakistan's Cricket Revolution Through India's Blueprint

Aaqib Javed, senior Pakistan selector and National Cricket Academy head, seeks inspiration from India's cricketing achievements. By emphasizing talent quality and proper infrastructure, he aims to bolster Pakistan's cricket prospects. With strategic player choices and upcoming tournaments, Javed expresses optimism about Pakistan's cricketing future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 21-12-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 12:08 IST
Aaqib Javed: Inspiring Pakistan's Cricket Revolution Through India's Blueprint
Aaqib Javed
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Aaqib Javed, a pivotal figure in Pakistan's cricket landscape, has drawn lessons from India's recent success to elevate cricket standards in his nation. As the head of the National Cricket Academy, Javed notes the importance of nurturing talent and improving cricket infrastructure to transform Pakistan's cricketing fortunes.

Reflecting on India's victories in global tournaments, Javed highlights the significance of fostering competition and ensuring a strong talent pool. The former pace bowler believes that the quality of players, combined with strategic choices, positions Pakistan well for upcoming challenges, especially in the T20 World Cup slated in Sri Lanka.

Javed remains unfazed by criticism, understanding it as part of the accountability process within cricket. He urges embracing constructive criticism as it aims to push the team toward excellence. For Javed, the formula is simple: continuous improvement and resilience pave the way to success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025