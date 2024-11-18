Left Menu

France's Move: Long-Range Strike Approval for Ukraine

France has indicated that it may permit Ukraine to target military sites inside Russia using long-range missiles. The U.S. has also allowed Ukraine to use American-made weapons for deep strikes within Russian borders, marking a significant shift in its policy on the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:37 IST
France's Move: Long-Range Strike Approval for Ukraine
  • Country:
  • France

In a noteworthy development, France has expressed potential willingness to allow Ukraine to strike military targets within Russia using long-range missiles. French official Jean-Noel Barrot disclosed this intention, suggesting that such attacks could be considered if they target bases used to assault Ukrainian territory.

The announcement came during a press briefing prior to a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels, highlighting France's strategic stance amidst the ongoing conflict.

Concurrently, the U.S. administration under President Joe Biden has decided to permit Ukraine to utilize U.S.-manufactured weapons for deep strikes into Russian territories, marking a substantial shift in Washington's earlier policy concerning the Russia-Ukraine war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

