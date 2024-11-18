France's Move: Long-Range Strike Approval for Ukraine

In a noteworthy development, France has expressed potential willingness to allow Ukraine to strike military targets within Russia using long-range missiles. French official Jean-Noel Barrot disclosed this intention, suggesting that such attacks could be considered if they target bases used to assault Ukrainian territory.

The announcement came during a press briefing prior to a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels, highlighting France's strategic stance amidst the ongoing conflict.

Concurrently, the U.S. administration under President Joe Biden has decided to permit Ukraine to utilize U.S.-manufactured weapons for deep strikes into Russian territories, marking a substantial shift in Washington's earlier policy concerning the Russia-Ukraine war.

(With inputs from agencies.)