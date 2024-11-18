Left Menu

Europe's Security Threatened by China-Russia Trade Dynamics

The Netherlands' Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp highlights the impact of China-Russia trade on European security. ASML, a top chip equipment maker, faces export restrictions. Despite this, sales to Chinese firms have surged as China boosts production of older chip technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Amid rising geopolitical tensions, Caspar Veldkamp, the Netherlands' Foreign Minister, has underscored the threat posed by China-Russia trade to European security. This comes as NATO identifies China as a critical enabler of Russia amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Veldkamp has reportedly urged the European Union to confront China over its role, following discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The Netherlands, in collaboration with the United States, has imposed strict export restrictions on ASML, preventing the company from sending advanced chip-making technology to China.

Despite these restrictions, China's demand for ASML's equipment has surged, particularly for technology not covered by bans, which still fulfills military needs. Veldkamp anticipates further talks with EU ministers to address foreign support for Russia.

