Europe's Security Threatened by China-Russia Trade Dynamics

Amid rising geopolitical tensions, Caspar Veldkamp, the Netherlands' Foreign Minister, has underscored the threat posed by China-Russia trade to European security. This comes as NATO identifies China as a critical enabler of Russia amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Veldkamp has reportedly urged the European Union to confront China over its role, following discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The Netherlands, in collaboration with the United States, has imposed strict export restrictions on ASML, preventing the company from sending advanced chip-making technology to China.

Despite these restrictions, China's demand for ASML's equipment has surged, particularly for technology not covered by bans, which still fulfills military needs. Veldkamp anticipates further talks with EU ministers to address foreign support for Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)