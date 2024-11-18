Court Drama: Accused's Silence Enforced Amid Tense Trial

Sanjay Roy, accused in the high-profile R G Kar Medical College rape-murder case, was brought to Sealdah court under unusual circumstances. Kolkata Police used a vehicle horn to drown out Roy's voice as he was escorted to the trial.

Roy, who has claimed his innocence and made accusations against former Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal, appeared for the trial's fifth day. The Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das hears the case on a priority basis.

The case has attracted nationwide attention following the discovery of a doctor's body in the medical college in August. The CBI, prompted by the Calcutta High Court, is handling the investigation amid ongoing protests by junior doctors demanding justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)