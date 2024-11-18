Court Drama: Accused's Silence Enforced Amid Tense Trial
Kolkata Police ensured accused Sanjay Roy couldn't speak by honking as he was taken to Sealdah court. Roy, involved in the R G Kar Medical College rape-murder case, claims innocence amid the ongoing trial. The CBI is investigating following a Calcutta High Court order as protests continue demanding justice.
- Country:
- India
Sanjay Roy, accused in the high-profile R G Kar Medical College rape-murder case, was brought to Sealdah court under unusual circumstances. Kolkata Police used a vehicle horn to drown out Roy's voice as he was escorted to the trial.
Roy, who has claimed his innocence and made accusations against former Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal, appeared for the trial's fifth day. The Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das hears the case on a priority basis.
The case has attracted nationwide attention following the discovery of a doctor's body in the medical college in August. The CBI, prompted by the Calcutta High Court, is handling the investigation amid ongoing protests by junior doctors demanding justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
There will be CBI, SIT probes into 'paper leaks' in Jharkhand, culprits will be jailed: Home Minister Amit Shah in Ranchi.
Acquittal in Bribery Case: CBI Fails to Prove Acceptance
Delhi HC Seeks CBI Response on IAS Study Circle Tragedy
High Stakes: CBI Probe Sought in Karnataka's MUDA Site Allotment Scandal
Stone Scam Sweeps Jharkhand: CBI Intensifies Investigation