Court Drama: Accused's Silence Enforced Amid Tense Trial

Kolkata Police ensured accused Sanjay Roy couldn't speak by honking as he was taken to Sealdah court. Roy, involved in the R G Kar Medical College rape-murder case, claims innocence amid the ongoing trial. The CBI is investigating following a Calcutta High Court order as protests continue demanding justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-11-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 17:21 IST
Court Drama: Accused's Silence Enforced Amid Tense Trial
Sanjay Roy
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Roy, accused in the high-profile R G Kar Medical College rape-murder case, was brought to Sealdah court under unusual circumstances. Kolkata Police used a vehicle horn to drown out Roy's voice as he was escorted to the trial.

Roy, who has claimed his innocence and made accusations against former Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal, appeared for the trial's fifth day. The Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das hears the case on a priority basis.

The case has attracted nationwide attention following the discovery of a doctor's body in the medical college in August. The CBI, prompted by the Calcutta High Court, is handling the investigation amid ongoing protests by junior doctors demanding justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

