Recruitment Scam Unveiled: CBI Raids in Chhattisgarh Spark Investigation
The CBI has raided five locations in Chhattisgarh over alleged irregularities in the recruitment exams conducted by the state Public Service Commission. The investigation has led to the arrest of seven individuals, including high-ranking officials and family members, for their involvement in leaking exam papers.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has carried out searches at five locations in Chhattisgarh amid allegations of irregularities in the recruitment examinations administered by the state Public Service Commission during the previous Congress government, officials announced on Friday.
The raids were conducted on Thursday at three sites in Raipur and two in Mahasamund districts, targeting properties linked to five individuals. Officials recovered incriminating documents related to a case concerning the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) recruitment scam.
CBI efforts since July 2024 have resulted in the arrest of seven individuals, including former officials and family members, for allegedly leaking question papers for government posts like Deputy Collector and Deputy Superintendent of Police.
