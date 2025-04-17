CBI Raids Ex-AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak Over Foreign Funds Violation
The CBI conducted searches at ex-AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak's locations for alleged foreign fund violations. A case under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act was registered. AAP MP Sanjay Singh criticized the BJP for targeting AAP, claiming intimidation against Pathak coincided with his new role in Gujarat.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches on Thursday at the premises of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak. This move comes as part of an investigation into alleged breaches of foreign funds regulations, according to agency officials.
The CBI has officially lodged a case against Pathak, accusing him of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. This action marks another chapter in the ongoing scrutiny of political figures by the CBI.
In response, AAP MP Sanjay Singh launched a tirade against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of employing questionable means to dismantle AAP. Singh claimed that the CBI's activities were aimed at instilling fear in Pathak, particularly following his appointment in Gujarat.
