AAP Accuses CBI Raids on Durgesh Pathak as Politically Motivated

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticizes CBI's search at leader Durgesh Pathak's home, calling it a politically motivated move to disrupt their plans for the Gujarat elections in 2027. The AAP asserts these actions are meant to intimidate amid their growing influence in Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 13:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has condemned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids at senior leader Durgesh Pathak's residence. The party has labeled the searches as a 'politically motivated' attempt to derail their strategy for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections in 2027.

Durgesh Pathak, co-incharge for AAP in Gujarat, reported that a team of CBI officers conducted an extensive search at his home without specifying the cause or providing detail on any case. Nevertheless, Pathak maintained his willingness to cooperate with any investigations.

The raid, associated with potential violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, was denounced by other AAP leaders, including Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia, who perceived it as evidence of BJP's insecurity over AAP's growing presence in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

