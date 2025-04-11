Supreme Court Critiques Routine CBI Transfers: Verdict on Punjab & Haryana High Court's Decision

The Supreme Court has overturned an order from the Punjab and Haryana High Court concerning a case transfer to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This decision lays emphasis on the court's belief that such transfers should not become commonplace.

By a bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran, it was stated that high courts should only call for a CBI investigation when the evidence clearly necessitates it, dismissing the need for an investigation purely based on vague claims. This conclusion came about after an appeal against the high court's earlier ruling.

The case in question involved allegations of impersonation and extortion against a local businessman. Despite calls for a CBI probe citing potential local police biases, the Supreme Court deemed these claims unsubstantiated, further backed by the initiation of a special investigation team by local authorities.

