Left Menu

Supreme Court Critiques Routine CBI Transfers: Verdict on Punjab & Haryana High Court's Decision

The Supreme Court annulled a Punjab and Haryana High Court order that transferred a case investigation to the CBI, emphasizing that such directives should be exceptional and based on concrete evidence. The apex court opposed routine transfers triggered by vague allegations, reinforcing reliance on existing law enforcement structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:38 IST
Supreme Court Critiques Routine CBI Transfers: Verdict on Punjab & Haryana High Court's Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has overturned an order from the Punjab and Haryana High Court concerning a case transfer to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This decision lays emphasis on the court's belief that such transfers should not become commonplace.

By a bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran, it was stated that high courts should only call for a CBI investigation when the evidence clearly necessitates it, dismissing the need for an investigation purely based on vague claims. This conclusion came about after an appeal against the high court's earlier ruling.

The case in question involved allegations of impersonation and extortion against a local businessman. Despite calls for a CBI probe citing potential local police biases, the Supreme Court deemed these claims unsubstantiated, further backed by the initiation of a special investigation team by local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025