China and Russia Strengthen Strategic Ties Amid Global Tensions
The Chinese and Russian foreign ministers met at the G20 summit in Brazil to discuss their countries' deepening bilateral relationship, as well as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and tensions on the Korean Peninsula. This meeting occurs amidst heightened geopolitical challenges and reflects the 'no limits' partnership forged between the two nations.
At the recent G20 summit in Brazil, Chinese and Russian foreign ministers convened to discuss strengthening their bilateral relationship amidst increasing global tensions. The meeting underscored the 'unprecedented' growth in their strategic partnership, as reported by Russia's Sergei Lavrov and China's Wang Yi.
The ministers also exchanged views on current international issues, including the Ukraine conflict and the situation on the Korean Peninsula. These discussions come amid a series of bilateral negotiations intensified by Russia's invasion of Ukraine 1,000 days ago, which resulted in international sanctions against Moscow.
The alliance between China and Russia was solidified with a 'no limits' partnership announced before the Ukraine conflict. Presidents Putin and Xi Jinping have since pledged to advance this partnership, positioning both nations as counterweights to the United States amidst a complex global landscape.
