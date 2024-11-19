Paul Goldsmith outlines reforms for improving court efficiency and access to justice

The Government has announced significant changes to the Disputes Tribunal, doubling its financial jurisdiction from $30,000 to $60,000 in a move aimed at making justice more accessible and efficient. The legislation passed its first reading in Parliament today, marking a key milestone in Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith's efforts to address delays in the court system.

"We need to improve court timeliness and access to justice so that Kiwis can get on with their lives," Minister Goldsmith stated. "Court delays affect everyone, including the legal profession. It just takes one thing to be out of place, and everything grinds to a halt—another adjournment and justice delayed once more."

The Disputes Tribunal provides a quicker, less formal, and cost-effective way for New Zealanders to resolve civil disputes, bypassing the need for expensive legal representation. According to the Ministry of Justice, the increased jurisdiction could benefit approximately 2,000 claims annually, including those that might otherwise have been abandoned or reduced to fit under the current $30,000 cap. Key Changes Include:

Doubling the Tribunal's Jurisdiction: The monetary cap will rise from $30,000 to $60,000, broadening the scope of cases that can be addressed.

Repayment of Filing Fees: Referees will gain the authority to order respondents to reimburse successful applicants for filing fees, which currently range from $59 to $234 depending on the claim size.

Enhanced Access to Justice: These reforms are particularly significant for individuals or small businesses who might otherwise be discouraged from pursuing justice due to cost barriers.

Goldsmith emphasized the broader implications of these changes. "This reform comes at a time when low-cost dispute resolution is increasingly important, particularly given economic pressures faced by many New Zealanders. It ensures that the Tribunal remains an accessible avenue for justice, even as claims become more complex."

Tackling Barriers to Justice

Filing fees have long been cited as a deterrent for applicants, especially when the claims involve non-monetary resolutions. The new policy aims to mitigate this challenge, ensuring the financial burden falls on the party at fault rather than the claimant.

Additionally, the reforms align with the Government's broader strategy to improve the efficiency of the justice system. "Improving court timeliness is essential to restoring law and order in New Zealand," Goldsmith added. "By enhancing access to the Disputes Tribunal, we are making justice more effective and ensuring victims remain at the center of the system."

The legislation has received broad support from legal experts and community advocates who argue it will fill a crucial gap for middle-income individuals and small business owners seeking resolution in disputes.

With this step forward, the Government reaffirms its commitment to accessible and fair justice for all New Zealanders, ensuring disputes are resolved quickly, efficiently, and without undue financial burden.