Northern Army Commander's Vigil: Driving Professionalism Amidst Kishtwar Unrest

Lieutenant General M.V. Suchindra Kumar, the Northern Army Commander, assessed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district following recent terror incidents. He emphasized the need for troops to exhibit exemplary professionalism, especially after a JCO was killed and three soldiers were injured in recent encounters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-11-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:38 IST
Army Commander
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial visit to Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M.V. Suchindra Kumar reviewed the prevailing security situation amidst rising tensions following recent terror events.

The district's recent terror incidents included the assassination of two Village Defence Guards and an encounter that resulted in the death of a Junior Commissioned Officer while injuring three soldiers from special forces. These incidents prompted the high-level military visit.

Lieutenant General Kumar, accompanied by senior officials, was briefed on the operational readiness of the troops. He applauded their dedication and called for maintaining high standards of professionalism in all military operations, according to a statement from the Northern Command.

(With inputs from agencies.)

