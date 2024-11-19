Left Menu

Undersea Cable Disruption Raises Suspicion of Sabotage

Lithuania's Navy has intensified surveillance of its waters after a critical undersea communications cable to Sweden was damaged, suggesting potential sabotage. As investigations proceed with international partners, the incident highlights vulnerabilities in essential infrastructure, leaving authorities and stakeholders concerned about security and connectivity stability.

Updated: 19-11-2024 14:05 IST
Lithuania's Navy has ramped up its surveillance activities following the recent damage to an undersea communications cable linking the nation with Sweden. The incident has prompted concerns over potential sabotage.

Collaborative assessments are underway, involving Lithuania and its allies, to determine the cause of damage to one of the two fibre-optic cables severed in the Baltic Sea.

Arelion, which owns the compromised cable, confirmed that the link is "fully out" but remains unclear about the underlying reasons.

