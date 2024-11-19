Undersea Cable Disruption Raises Suspicion of Sabotage

Lithuania's Navy has ramped up its surveillance activities following the recent damage to an undersea communications cable linking the nation with Sweden. The incident has prompted concerns over potential sabotage.

Collaborative assessments are underway, involving Lithuania and its allies, to determine the cause of damage to one of the two fibre-optic cables severed in the Baltic Sea.

Arelion, which owns the compromised cable, confirmed that the link is "fully out" but remains unclear about the underlying reasons.

