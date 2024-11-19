Russia's New Nuclear Doctrine: A Warning to Potential Enemies

The Kremlin announced on Tuesday the revision of Russia's nuclear doctrine, aiming to highlight the certainty of a retaliatory response to any attack on Russia or its allies.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that attacks involving non-nuclear states with nuclear state participation would be deemed as joint aggressions.

Russia's message is clear: any threat will be met with decisive action, reinforcing its defense strategy amid global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)