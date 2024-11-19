Russia's New Nuclear Doctrine: A Warning to Potential Enemies
The Kremlin has updated Russia's nuclear doctrine to emphasize the inevitability of retaliation against attacks on Russia or its allies. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated any involvement of a nuclear state in attacks by non-nuclear states would be seen as a joint offensive.
The Kremlin announced on Tuesday the revision of Russia's nuclear doctrine, aiming to highlight the certainty of a retaliatory response to any attack on Russia or its allies.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that attacks involving non-nuclear states with nuclear state participation would be deemed as joint aggressions.
Russia's message is clear: any threat will be met with decisive action, reinforcing its defense strategy amid global tensions.
