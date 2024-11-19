Left Menu

Suspected Sabotage in Baltic Sea Cable Cut

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has identified the severing of two undersea fibre-optic communications cables in the Baltic Sea as potentially sabotaged. One cable links Finland and Germany. While sabotage is suspected, no conclusive evidence has been presented yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:13 IST
  Belgium

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has expressed concerns over recent incidents in the Baltic Sea where two undersea fibre-optic communications cables were severed. Speaking in Brussels, Pistorius suggested that these actions appear to be deliberate sabotage as accidental causes seem unlikely.

The damaged cables include a crucial link between Finland and Germany, amplifying worries about security vulnerabilities. Suspicions are mounting among countries and companies involved, as potential bad actors may have been responsible.

Despite these concerns, the defence minister acknowledged the current absence of definitive proof, emphasizing the need for thorough investigations to ascertain the true cause behind the severed cables.

(With inputs from agencies.)

