Suspected Sabotage in Baltic Sea Cable Cut

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has expressed concerns over recent incidents in the Baltic Sea where two undersea fibre-optic communications cables were severed. Speaking in Brussels, Pistorius suggested that these actions appear to be deliberate sabotage as accidental causes seem unlikely.

The damaged cables include a crucial link between Finland and Germany, amplifying worries about security vulnerabilities. Suspicions are mounting among countries and companies involved, as potential bad actors may have been responsible.

Despite these concerns, the defence minister acknowledged the current absence of definitive proof, emphasizing the need for thorough investigations to ascertain the true cause behind the severed cables.

(With inputs from agencies.)