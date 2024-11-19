Court Orders Attachment: Power Dispute Leads to Property Seizure

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has taken decisive action by ordering the attachment of Himachal Bhawan, located in Delhi, over a significant financial dispute. The state government owes Rs 150 crore to Seli Hydropower Electrical Company after a shelved power project on the Chenab River.

Justice Ajay Mohan Goel issued the order on Monday, allowing the power company to initiate auction proceedings for the property in Delhi's Mandi House area. The court's decision aims to enforce the government's adherence to an arbitrator's ruling, which favored the company after the project agreement fell through.

The court also mandated a fact-finding inquiry to identify government officials accountable for the financial failure, ensuring transparency and accountability. Meanwhile, the government has filed an appeal against this decision, anticipating a hearing soon to contest the order.

