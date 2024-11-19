Left Menu

High-Profile Arrests: Corruption Crackdown in Odisha

In Odisha, a sub-collector and a deputy general manager were detained following the discovery of disproportionate assets in their possession. Extensive properties, cash, and gold were seized, with corruption cases filed by the vigilance department against Narayan Chandra Nayak and Subash Chandra Panda.

On Tuesday, authorities in Odisha arrested a sub-collector and an engineer on charges of holding disproportionate assets.

Identified as Narayan Chandra Nayak and Subash Chandra Panda, these officials were found with substantial properties and wealth, according to a statement from the vigilance department.

The department has initiated separate corruption cases, citing the officials' inability to explain their sources of funds.

