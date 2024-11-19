Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Georgia Amid Electoral Dispute

In Tbilisi, Georgia, 16 people were detained during protests against alleged electoral fraud. The opposition claims the ruling party's win jeopardizes Georgia's EU aspirations. Protests have persisted since the Oct. 26 election. Observers note irregularities, but no outright theft. President Zourabichvili challenges the results legally.

Updated: 19-11-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:19 IST
In the capital city of Tbilisi, Georgia, police detained 16 individuals amid clashes with protestors disputing the legitimacy of recent parliamentary election results. Demonstrations continue against the ruling Georgian Dream party, accused of electoral malpractice by both the opposition and the pro-Western president.

Footage captured during the protests displayed aggressive police tactics, including the use of pepper spray at close range. Authorities reported that while some protesters had been released, others remained detained. Opposition parties, warning of pro-Russian tendencies in the Georgian Dream party, have called for ongoing protests.

President Salome Zourabichvili, despite her largely ceremonial role, has legally contested the election results. International observers cited voting irregularities, yet hesitated to declare outright fraud. The outcome sets a crucial precedent for Georgia's path towards the European Union or reinforced ties with Russia.

