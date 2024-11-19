Landmark Hong Kong Trial: Democracy Activists Jailed Amid Global Criticism

In a pivotal decision that has captured global attention, Hong Kong's High Court sentenced 45 pro-democracy activists to prison terms ranging from four to ten years after a contentious national security trial. The trial, which has been labeled as 'politically motivated' by some Western governments, has raised concerns about the future of democracy in Hong Kong.

Among those sentenced was Benny Tai, a former legal scholar and 'mastermind' of the activist plan, who received the longest sentence to date under the 2020 national security law. The charges pertained to organizing a 2020 unofficial primary election designed to select candidates for a legislative election, which prosecutors deemed an attempt to disrupt government operations.

Reactions to the trial have been starkly divided, with the U.S. government condemning the proceedings and Chinese authorities asserting the necessity of the national security laws to restore order post-2019 protests. The verdict comes at a critical moment as Hong Kong seeks to reaffirm its status as a global financial powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)