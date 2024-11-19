Supreme Court Overhauls Hearing Schedule to Tackle Case Backlog

In a landmark move aimed at reducing case backlog, the Supreme Court of India has revised its hearing schedule. According to a source from the apex court, benches can now address part-heard regular and urgent matters on non-miscellaneous days, namely Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Previously, regular cases, including part-heard ones, were limited to these days, while Mondays and Fridays were reserved for fresh cases and notices. The changes are part of an effort by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna to address the burgeoning number of pending cases, with the current backlog standing at over 37,317 ''after notice'' miscellaneous matters.

The court circular specifies that urgent and part-heard matters will now be listed in post-lunch sessions, providing judges the flexibility to prioritize urgent cases. A review of the situation will be conducted by December 2024 or earlier if needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)