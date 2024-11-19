Left Menu

Supreme Court Overhauls Hearing Schedule to Tackle Case Backlog

The Supreme Court of India has revised its hearing schedule, allowing benches to address part-heard regular and urgent matters on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, previously reserved for regular hearings. This move, initiated by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, aims to reduce the backlog of over 37,317 after-notice miscellaneous matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:25 IST
In a landmark move aimed at reducing case backlog, the Supreme Court of India has revised its hearing schedule. According to a source from the apex court, benches can now address part-heard regular and urgent matters on non-miscellaneous days, namely Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Previously, regular cases, including part-heard ones, were limited to these days, while Mondays and Fridays were reserved for fresh cases and notices. The changes are part of an effort by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna to address the burgeoning number of pending cases, with the current backlog standing at over 37,317 ''after notice'' miscellaneous matters.

The court circular specifies that urgent and part-heard matters will now be listed in post-lunch sessions, providing judges the flexibility to prioritize urgent cases. A review of the situation will be conducted by December 2024 or earlier if needed.

