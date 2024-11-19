Pakistan Supreme Court Upholds Army Chief's Tenure Extension
The Pakistan Supreme Court has dismissed a petition against the extension of the Army chief's tenure from three to five years. The decision came after Petitioner Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi failed to attend hearings. This extension follows recent amendments to the Army Act by Pakistan's parliament.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:35 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant ruling, the Pakistan Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a legal petition challenging the extension of the Army Chief's tenure from three to five years.
The case, reviewed by a seven-member constitutional bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, faced procedural objections from the apex court's Registrar's Office.
Petitioner Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi, who argued against amendments to the Army Act, was absent during multiple hearings, which the judges cited as a lack of genuine pursuit of the matter, leading to the plea's dismissal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement