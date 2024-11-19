Left Menu

Pakistan Supreme Court Upholds Army Chief's Tenure Extension

The Pakistan Supreme Court has dismissed a petition against the extension of the Army chief's tenure from three to five years. The decision came after Petitioner Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi failed to attend hearings. This extension follows recent amendments to the Army Act by Pakistan's parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:35 IST
Pakistan Supreme Court Upholds Army Chief's Tenure Extension
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant ruling, the Pakistan Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a legal petition challenging the extension of the Army Chief's tenure from three to five years.

The case, reviewed by a seven-member constitutional bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, faced procedural objections from the apex court's Registrar's Office.

Petitioner Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi, who argued against amendments to the Army Act, was absent during multiple hearings, which the judges cited as a lack of genuine pursuit of the matter, leading to the plea's dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024