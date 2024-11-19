Pakistan Supreme Court Upholds Army Chief's Tenure Extension

In a significant ruling, the Pakistan Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a legal petition challenging the extension of the Army Chief's tenure from three to five years.

The case, reviewed by a seven-member constitutional bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, faced procedural objections from the apex court's Registrar's Office.

Petitioner Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi, who argued against amendments to the Army Act, was absent during multiple hearings, which the judges cited as a lack of genuine pursuit of the matter, leading to the plea's dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)