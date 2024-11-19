Left Menu

Strengthening Europe's NATO Role

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need to enhance the European contribution to NATO during talks with key European counterparts. The countries aim to invest over 2% of GDP in security to bolster their defense capabilities and ensure effective deterrence within the alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:36 IST
Strengthening Europe's NATO Role
  • Country:
  • Poland

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed the importance of fortifying the European role within the NATO defense alliance. Following discussions with counterparts from Poland, France, Italy, Spain, and Britain, Baerbock highlighted the collective agreement on boosting security measures.

In pursuing this goal, the involved nations plan to allocate more than 2% of their gross domestic product toward security-related investments. This decision is seen as a strategic move to enhance deterrence and ensure the alliance's defensive capabilities are robust.

Baerbock's remarks underscore a shared commitment among European allies to reinforce their standing in NATO, aiming to address evolving security challenges and maintain peace across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024