Online Friendship Turns Costly: Rs 25 Lakh Investment Scam

A 33-year-old man from northeast Delhi was scammed of Rs 25 lakh in an online investment fraud. Lured by a woman he met on social media, he initially gained trust by earning profits but later lost all his money. Police are investigating the scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:08 IST
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi man was reportedly duped of Rs 25 lakh in an online investment scam by a woman he met on social media and her associates, according to police sources.

The victim, hailing from Bhajanpura, alleged that he was introduced to the scheme by a girl he befriended online in early August.

After initial profits drew him in, he invested a larger sum, only to be met with silence when he attempted to withdraw his earnings. Police have launched a probe to track down the offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

