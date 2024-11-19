Online Friendship Turns Costly: Rs 25 Lakh Investment Scam

A Delhi man was reportedly duped of Rs 25 lakh in an online investment scam by a woman he met on social media and her associates, according to police sources.

The victim, hailing from Bhajanpura, alleged that he was introduced to the scheme by a girl he befriended online in early August.

After initial profits drew him in, he invested a larger sum, only to be met with silence when he attempted to withdraw his earnings. Police have launched a probe to track down the offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)