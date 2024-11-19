Left Menu

Brazilian Federal Police Foil Coup Plot Against Lula

Brazilian police have arrested five suspects involved in an alleged coup attempt targeting then president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his vice-president. The detailed plot, 'Green and Yellow Dagger,' was planned for December 2022 by military personnel. Investigations link the attempt to ousted president Jair Bolsonaro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:33 IST
Brazilian Federal Police Foil Coup Plot Against Lula
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic development, Brazilian federal police have detained five individuals suspected of orchestrating a coup against then president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, alongside his vice-president. The arrests mark a crucial point in ongoing investigations, which for the first time publicly mention a plot to execute Lula and vice-president Geraldo Alckmin.

Authorities reveal that most suspects come from military backgrounds, equipped with Special Forces skills. A meticulously planned operation, codenamed 'Green and Yellow Dagger,' was reportedly designed to be carried out on December 15, 2022, aimed at assassinating the elected president and vice-president.

The federal operation, covering Rio de Janeiro, Goias, Amazonas, and the Federal District, involved five arrest warrants and multiple precautionary measures. A broader investigation now aims to conclude the possible instigation by former president Jair Bolsonaro following his electoral defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024