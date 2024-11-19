Brazilian Federal Police Foil Coup Plot Against Lula
Brazilian police have arrested five suspects involved in an alleged coup attempt targeting then president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his vice-president. The detailed plot, 'Green and Yellow Dagger,' was planned for December 2022 by military personnel. Investigations link the attempt to ousted president Jair Bolsonaro.
In a dramatic development, Brazilian federal police have detained five individuals suspected of orchestrating a coup against then president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, alongside his vice-president. The arrests mark a crucial point in ongoing investigations, which for the first time publicly mention a plot to execute Lula and vice-president Geraldo Alckmin.
Authorities reveal that most suspects come from military backgrounds, equipped with Special Forces skills. A meticulously planned operation, codenamed 'Green and Yellow Dagger,' was reportedly designed to be carried out on December 15, 2022, aimed at assassinating the elected president and vice-president.
The federal operation, covering Rio de Janeiro, Goias, Amazonas, and the Federal District, involved five arrest warrants and multiple precautionary measures. A broader investigation now aims to conclude the possible instigation by former president Jair Bolsonaro following his electoral defeat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
