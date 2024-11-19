LIC's Language Controversy Sparks Outrage
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) faced backlash due to its homepage displaying predominantly in Hindi, sparking accusations of cultural imposition. Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister and other political figures criticized the move, while LIC attributed the issue to technical glitches. The problem has since been resolved with language options restored.
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) found itself at the center of a language controversy on Tuesday, following technical issues that caused its website's homepage to predominantly display in Hindi.
This situation prompted fierce criticism from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who accused LIC of using its platform as a 'propaganda tool' for Hindi imposition.
LIC has since apologized for the inconvenience, attributing the problem to technical glitches, and confirmed that language options on the website have been restored.
