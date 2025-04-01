Yogi Adityanath Champions Language Diversity to Boost Unity and Employment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a firm stand against the politicization of language in India, asserting that learning different languages neither diminishes a state's significance nor its identity. Speaking with PTI, Adityanath highlighted efforts within Uttar Pradesh to teach students a variety of languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

Adityanath emphasized that adopting multiple languages fosters national unity and creates significant employment opportunities. He criticized leaders, hinting at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who engage in controversial language politics, suggesting such strategies could hamper youth employment prospects and lead to economic decline.

The chief minister underlined the importance of India's three-language formula, which advocates for respect toward Hindi while ensuring regional languages receive equal recognition. Adityanath praised initiatives like the Kashi Tamil Sangamam for highlighting the rich diversity and unity promoted by language inclusion.

