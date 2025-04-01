Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Champions Language Diversity to Boost Unity and Employment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath defends teaching multiple languages in state schools, arguing it boosts both unity and job opportunities. Criticizing leaders who politicize language, he notes such approaches hinder development. Adityanath promotes diversity and India's three-language policy to strengthen national cohesion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:32 IST
Yogi Adityanath Champions Language Diversity to Boost Unity and Employment
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a firm stand against the politicization of language in India, asserting that learning different languages neither diminishes a state's significance nor its identity. Speaking with PTI, Adityanath highlighted efforts within Uttar Pradesh to teach students a variety of languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

Adityanath emphasized that adopting multiple languages fosters national unity and creates significant employment opportunities. He criticized leaders, hinting at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who engage in controversial language politics, suggesting such strategies could hamper youth employment prospects and lead to economic decline.

The chief minister underlined the importance of India's three-language formula, which advocates for respect toward Hindi while ensuring regional languages receive equal recognition. Adityanath praised initiatives like the Kashi Tamil Sangamam for highlighting the rich diversity and unity promoted by language inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025