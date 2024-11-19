Left Menu

Scandal Unfolds: Cash-for-Votes Allegation Rocks Maharashtra Polls

A case was registered against BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde and candidate Rajan Naik for allegedly distributing cash to voters in Palghar. A viral video showed cash being flung at Tawde in a hotel, leading to police action. The incident intensified with accusations and an abortive press conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:09 IST
Scandal Unfolds: Cash-for-Votes Allegation Rocks Maharashtra Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic turn of events, the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police have registered a case against BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde and party candidate Rajan Naik over alleged attempts to bribe voters with cash.

The allegations arose after BVA leader Hitendra Thakur claimed Tawde distributed Rs 5 crore at a hotel in Virar, near Mumbai, just hours before the Maharashtra assembly polls. Tawde has denied these accusations, stating he was merely guiding party workers on election procedures.

The situation escalated when a viral video showed BVA supporters confronting Tawde, tossing bundles of cash at him. Police quickly intervened, escorting Tawde away. Authorities are investigating the incident, having already declared a subsequent press conference at the hotel illegal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

