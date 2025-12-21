Left Menu

BJP and Shiv Sena Celebrate Wins in Palghar Elections

The BJP and Shiv Sena secured significant victories in the municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Shiv Sena claimed leadership in the Palghar and Dahanu councils, while BJP emerged triumphant in Jawhar and Wada. These results highlight the continued political tussle in the region.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have clinched electoral victories in the municipal councils and nagar panchayats of Maharashtra's Palghar district. These results were declared on Sunday following elections held over two phases this month.

In the Palghar and Dahanu municipal councils, Shiv Sena candidates emerged victorious, with Uttam Gharat and Raju Machhi elected as presidents, respectively. They defeated their BJP challengers, highlighting the Shiv Sena's influence in these regions.

Conversely, the BJP secured presidential victories in the Jawhar Municipal Council and the Wada Nagar Panchayat. In Jawhar, BJP's Pooja Udavant defeated Rashmin Riaz Maniar of the Nationalist Congress Party, while Reema Gandhe overcame Shiv Sena's Hemangi Patil in Wada.

