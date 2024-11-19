Tragedy Strikes: Teenagers Killed in Hit-and-Run Near Signature Bridge

Two young lives were tragically cut short in northeast Delhi when an unidentified vehicle struck them as they rode a motorcycle near the Signature Bridge. The victims, Abdul Raziq and Bakhtiyar Kaki, were students of Jamia Hamdard University, officials reported.

The incident occurred on a Monday morning, leaving both riders severely injured as they skidded and collided with a road divider. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but both individuals were declared dead upon arrival at JPC Hospital, confirmed by police sources.

Efforts are now underway by law enforcement to piece together the events leading to this catastrophe. Investigators have registered a case against the unknown driver for rash driving and causing death by negligence. Personnel are scouring CCTV footage in hopes of locating the vehicle and its driver. A post-mortem has been ordered as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)