Global Leaders Push for Change in G20 Declaration Amid Tensions
Leaders of the G20 issued a joint declaration addressing global issues such as hunger, wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, and the proposed taxation of billionaires. Despite some disagreements, notably from Argentina, the declaration includes calls for U.N. Security Council reform.
On Tuesday, leaders of the world's foremost economies convened with a lighter agenda following their joint declaration announcement. This document promotes global efforts against hunger, additional Gaza aid, and peace in Ukraine, albeit lacking specifics and full endorsement by all members.
Despite facing opposition from Argentina and the uncertain political dynamics under new U.S. leadership, the declaration emphasizes humanitarian crises in Gaza and Ukraine while avoiding direct blame toward nations involved. It proposes a wealth tax on billionaires, supported by Brazil's President Lula, and pushes for U.N. Security Council reform.
Endorsed by numerous countries and major organizations, the declaration underscores Brazil's recent global alliance against poverty, underscoring a collective urgency for addressing global inequality and reforming international peacekeeping institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
