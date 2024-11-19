Left Menu

Lavrov Warns of Escalation in Bryansk

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West of escalating tensions after attacks on Russia's Bryansk region reportedly involved U.S. missiles. He pointed out that these missiles are unusable without American assistance. Lavrov also emphasized the importance of understanding Moscow's new, more aggressive nuclear doctrine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday accused the West of seeking to escalate conflict after Ukraine allegedly attacked Russia's Bryansk region using U.S.-supplied missiles. "These high-tech missiles are inoperable without American involvement, as President Putin has frequently stated," Lavrov noted.

Lavrov further highlighted that the incident underscored the West's role in fueling tensions, pointing to Moscow's view that the United States is directly contributing to the conflict's escalation.

He expressed hope that Moscow's revised nuclear policy, which President Vladimir Putin has crafted to lower the barrier for deploying nuclear weapons, would garner close attention from global leaders and analysts.

Latest News

