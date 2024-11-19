Breakthrough in Middle East: U.S. Mediator Sees Real Opportunity for Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire
U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein sees a 'real opportunity' to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict as Washington's efforts for a ceasefire gain traction. Talks in Beirut show progress, yet challenges persist, including Israel's demand to push Hezbollah from the border. Further intensification of the conflict threatens the outcome.
Amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, a senior U.S. mediator expressed optimism on Tuesday regarding potential progress toward ending the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Speaking in Beirut, White House envoy Amos Hochstein highlighted the narrowing gaps in negotiations following discussions with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.
The positive development comes after both the Lebanese government and the Iranian-backed group Hezbollah agreed to a U.S. ceasefire proposal. Hochstein's mission marks the outgoing U.S. administration's final diplomatic push to achieve peace in Lebanon, against a backdrop of increasing hostilities and Israeli airstrikes.
While negotiations show promise, Israel continues to assert its conditions for a ceasefire, emphasizing the need to push Hezbollah away from its border. Meanwhile, intense military activity persists, with Israel launching repeated strikes against Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut.
(With inputs from agencies.)
