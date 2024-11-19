Left Menu

Article 370 Irrelevance and Rail Developments: Insights from Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha declared discussions on restoring Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir irrelevant, following its abrogation being upheld by the Supreme Court. He highlighted developments in the railway sector under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, inaugurating facilities and addressing the progress of the Mau-Ghazipur railway line project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghazipur | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:53 IST
Article 370 Irrelevance and Rail Developments: Insights from Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha
Manoj Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized that talks on restoring Article 370 are now moot, as the Supreme Court has deemed its abrogation constitutional. He mentioned that post-abrogation assembly elections proceeded smoothly in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in a democratic government aimed at fostering regional development.

Spotlighting national advancement, Sinha praised Prime Minister Modi's impact, particularly in the railway sector, which has boosted job creation and transportation services. While inaugurating essential community facilities by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), he lauded the progress made in providing needed infrastructure.

Sinha also touched on the ongoing developments of the Mau-Ghazipur railway project, acknowledging setbacks due to legal land disputes but noting renewed budget allocations. He participated in the centennial celebration of the writer Viveki Rai, commending ongoing initiatives and fielding questions from the press.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024