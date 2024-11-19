Article 370 Irrelevance and Rail Developments: Insights from Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized that talks on restoring Article 370 are now moot, as the Supreme Court has deemed its abrogation constitutional. He mentioned that post-abrogation assembly elections proceeded smoothly in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in a democratic government aimed at fostering regional development.

Spotlighting national advancement, Sinha praised Prime Minister Modi's impact, particularly in the railway sector, which has boosted job creation and transportation services. While inaugurating essential community facilities by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), he lauded the progress made in providing needed infrastructure.

Sinha also touched on the ongoing developments of the Mau-Ghazipur railway project, acknowledging setbacks due to legal land disputes but noting renewed budget allocations. He participated in the centennial celebration of the writer Viveki Rai, commending ongoing initiatives and fielding questions from the press.

(With inputs from agencies.)