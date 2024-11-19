Parking Dispute Leads to Stabbing in Delhi
Two men were arrested in northwest Delhi for allegedly stabbing a man during a parking dispute. The incident occurred in Bharat Nagar when the victim returned from a wedding. An argument between the victim and suspects quickly escalated, resulting in violence. Police investigations are ongoing.
In a shocking escalation of a simple parking dispute, two men have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in northwest Delhi. The altercation took place on Monday night in the Bharat Nagar area after the victim, Ankit, returned from a wedding.
The suspects, identified as Rohit Jha and Man Singh alias Papaiya, were standing outside Ankit's house when a disagreement over parking led to violence. Rohit Jha allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Ankit, according to police reports.
Ankit was taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where he is recovering. While Jha was apprehended at the scene, Singh managed to escape but was later arrested after a tip-off. The suspects have confessed their involvement, and investigations continue.
