Left Menu

Zelenskiy Urges Germany to Back Ukraine's Strike Capabilities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is calling on Germany to support Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities against Russia. This appeal follows the U.S. approval of Ukraine's use of ATACMS missiles, leading to tensions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Germany remains hesitant, causing frustration in Kyiv.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:59 IST
Zelenskiy Urges Germany to Back Ukraine's Strike Capabilities
Zelenskiy

In a bold statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Germany to bolster Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities against Russia. His appeal comes amid heightened tensions in the region.

This week, the U.S. administration gave Ukraine the green light to deploy ATACMS missiles deeper into Russian territory, a move that prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to lower the nuclear strike threshold.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been reticent to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, a stance that has stirred frustration in Kyiv. The reluctance persists despite Ukraine reportedly using U.S. systems to target a Russian arsenal in Bryansk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024