Zelenskiy Urges Germany to Back Ukraine's Strike Capabilities
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is calling on Germany to support Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities against Russia. This appeal follows the U.S. approval of Ukraine's use of ATACMS missiles, leading to tensions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Germany remains hesitant, causing frustration in Kyiv.
In a bold statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Germany to bolster Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities against Russia. His appeal comes amid heightened tensions in the region.
This week, the U.S. administration gave Ukraine the green light to deploy ATACMS missiles deeper into Russian territory, a move that prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to lower the nuclear strike threshold.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been reticent to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, a stance that has stirred frustration in Kyiv. The reluctance persists despite Ukraine reportedly using U.S. systems to target a Russian arsenal in Bryansk.
