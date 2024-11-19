G20 Summit: Ronald Lamola Urges Global Accountability and Sets Focus on SA’s Presidency

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has called on global citizens to hold G20 leaders accountable for the commitments made during the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. As South Africa prepares to assume the G20 presidency in December, Lamola emphasized the importance of following through on promises to address pressing global issues such as hunger, poverty, inequality, and climate change.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit, which concluded its first day with significant declarations, showcased commitments to combat hunger, ensure sustainable development, and address global challenges like climate change and conflict.

Commitment to Hunger and Poverty: Leaders welcomed the launch of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty under Brazil’s presidency, emphasizing the political will required to improve global food access.

Global Conflicts:The declaration addressed the ongoing humanitarian crises in Gaza and Lebanon, urging for expanded humanitarian aid and protection for civilians. The war in Ukraine was also a focal point, with leaders acknowledging its detrimental impact on global food and energy security, inflation, and growth.

Climate and Environmental Challenges:G20 nations committed to intensified efforts to combat climate change, biodiversity loss, land degradation, and pollution.

“We must ensure the implementation of the Paris Agreement and scale up urgent climate action,” Lamola said.

Global Governance Reform: Leaders advocated for a reinvigorated multilateral system grounded in the UN Charter, calling for reformed governance structures that reflect modern global realities.

South Africa’s G20 Presidency: A Vision for the Future

As Brazil prepares to hand over the G20 presidency to South Africa on December 1, Minister Lamola outlined the country’s priorities for the coming year:

Focus on AI and Innovation for Africa:South Africa aims to highlight artificial intelligence (AI) as a transformative tool for development, particularly in bridging the technological gap between Africa and developed nations. Lamola described AI as a “cross-cutting enabler across sectors,” offering opportunities for Africa to leapfrog traditional development challenges.

Solidarity and Sustainability:The country’s presidency will center on themes of solidarity, equality, and sustainability, ensuring the G20 platform addresses the needs of the Global South and marginalized populations.

Pact for the Future:Building on the UNGA’s Pact for the Future, South Africa intends to prioritize reforms that enhance the relevance and effectiveness of global institutions.

Tourism and Economic Opportunities:Lamola underscored the long-term economic and diplomatic value of hosting the G20 Summit, noting Brazil’s year-long engagement as a model.

“Rio has demonstrated how hosting the G20 brings global attention to critical issues while boosting tourism and local economies,” he said.

Global Accountability for Progress

Minister Lamola stressed the need for continued scrutiny and accountability from citizens to ensure the commitments made at the G20 are realized. South Africa’s G20 summit, set for 2024, will provide a platform to assess progress on these pledges.

“The people of the world must hold leaders accountable for their commitments. The summit in South Africa will be a critical moment to take stock of how far we’ve come,” he concluded.South Africa’s leadership is poised to bring attention to the challenges of the Global South while leveraging the G20 platform to drive transformative global action.