Assam Renames Karimganj District to Sribhumi, Unveils New Initiatives
The Assam government has renamed Karimganj district to Sribhumi, fulfilling a long-standing demand. This move aims to honor its cultural heritage. Additionally, the state cabinet plans investment initiatives, panchayat polls, and updates to the Assam Agroforestry Policy for climate adaptation, economic growth, and infrastructure development.
- Country:
- India
The Assam government has taken a significant step by renaming Karimganj district, located in the Barak Valley, to Sribhumi. This decision was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma following a state cabinet meeting, noting it fulfills a century-old description by Rabindranath Tagore.
The renaming aligns with Assam's broader goals of honoring local cultural heritage and differentiating the district with a distinct identity. The cabinet meeting also focused on electoral preparations and infrastructure initiatives, including an investment summit set for 2025, inviting Prime Minister Modi's participation.
Furthermore, the Assam cabinet approved the Assam Agroforestry Policy, 2024, and achieved consensus on several infrastructure and environmental projects. These initiatives aim to boost the rural economy, promote sustainable development, and improve urban planning regulations within the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Eighth Ganga Utsav Promotes River Cleanliness and Cultural Heritage
Patna's Blues: Illuminating the Cultural Heritage for Chhath Festival
Rediscovering Millets: Odisha's Push for Agricultural Heritage
Hema Malini Celebrates Cultural Heritage at ISKCON Rath Yatra and Braj Raj Utsav
Rising Rajasthan: Global Investment Summit Set to Propel Future Developments