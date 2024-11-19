Assam Renames Karimganj District to Sribhumi, Unveils New Initiatives

The Assam government has taken a significant step by renaming Karimganj district, located in the Barak Valley, to Sribhumi. This decision was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma following a state cabinet meeting, noting it fulfills a century-old description by Rabindranath Tagore.

The renaming aligns with Assam's broader goals of honoring local cultural heritage and differentiating the district with a distinct identity. The cabinet meeting also focused on electoral preparations and infrastructure initiatives, including an investment summit set for 2025, inviting Prime Minister Modi's participation.

Furthermore, the Assam cabinet approved the Assam Agroforestry Policy, 2024, and achieved consensus on several infrastructure and environmental projects. These initiatives aim to boost the rural economy, promote sustainable development, and improve urban planning regulations within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)