Nebraska AG Sues Truck Giants Over Diesel Phase-Out Conspiracy

On Tuesday, Nebraska's Attorney General, Michael Hilgers, launched a significant antitrust lawsuit against several major heavy-duty truck manufacturers. The suit alleges these companies have conspired to restrict the availability of diesel-powered semi-trucks as part of a broader move toward electric vehicles.

The lawsuit claims the manufacturers are participating in an 'industry-wide conspiracy' to phase out medium and heavy-duty internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. This shift is allegedly driven by California's stringent regulations targeting the reduction of ICE semi-trucks.

Named in the lawsuit are Daimler, Navistar (a Volkswagen Traton unit), Paccar, Volvo Group North America, and the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association. The case is filed in the state court, highlighting the growing tension between traditional truck manufacturers and emerging environmental policies.

