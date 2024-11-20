Left Menu

Howard Lutnick's Strategic Role in U.S. Tech Policy

Donald Trump is considering Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, for commerce secretary. Lutnick's role may involve overseeing export controls vital to the U.S.-China tech war. Known for supporting tariffs on China, Lutnick aligns with Trump's strategy to bolster American manufacturing and cryptocurrency usage.

Updated: 20-11-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 00:02 IST
Donald Trump is eyeing Howard Lutnick, the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, for the position of commerce secretary, according to insiders familiar with the decision.

Lutnick, a long-time Trump supporter, could play a critical role in managing U.S. export controls, a key element in the ongoing tech battle with China. While the nomination is not yet final, Trump has been known to shift course in cabinet appointments before an official announcement is made.

As a proponent of tariffs aimed at China, Lutnick aligns with Trump's vision for repatriating manufacturing jobs and boosting cryptocurrency adoption. His potential appointment suggests a continued hard-line stance on U.S.-China tech relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

