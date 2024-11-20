Left Menu

Unyielding: Clash in Haiti's Capital as Gangs Attack Upscale Neighborhood

Gangs in Haiti launched an attack on Port-au-Prince's upscale area, Petionville, led by former police officer Jimmy Cherizier. The attack resulted in 28 gang member deaths and highlighted the danger posed by Cherizier's group. The violence has escalated, affecting key infrastructures and prompting international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portauprince | Updated: 20-11-2024 01:57 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 01:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An armed assault by gangs on Port-au-Prince's upscale Petionville neighborhood highlighted the escalating violence in Haiti's capital on Tuesday. Gunmen faced off against residents and police, resulting in 28 suspected gang member deaths and a significant cache of munitions captured, according to authorities.

The attack was orchestrated by Viv Ansanm, a gang led by Jimmy Cherizier, a former elite police officer. The group had previously threatened retribution against local establishments sheltering politicians. Despite anticipating the attack, it remains unclear if police took preventive measures.

The aggression represents a broader trend of increasing violence by gangs vying for control over more regions, with the city already dominated by such groups. Recent incidents have led to significant disruptions, including the temporary closure of Haiti's main international airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

