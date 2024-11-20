Unyielding: Clash in Haiti's Capital as Gangs Attack Upscale Neighborhood

An armed assault by gangs on Port-au-Prince's upscale Petionville neighborhood highlighted the escalating violence in Haiti's capital on Tuesday. Gunmen faced off against residents and police, resulting in 28 suspected gang member deaths and a significant cache of munitions captured, according to authorities.

The attack was orchestrated by Viv Ansanm, a gang led by Jimmy Cherizier, a former elite police officer. The group had previously threatened retribution against local establishments sheltering politicians. Despite anticipating the attack, it remains unclear if police took preventive measures.

The aggression represents a broader trend of increasing violence by gangs vying for control over more regions, with the city already dominated by such groups. Recent incidents have led to significant disruptions, including the temporary closure of Haiti's main international airport.

