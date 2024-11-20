Left Menu

Kremlin Accuses West of Using Ukraine Against Russia

Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin's spokesperson, criticized the West for using Ukraine as a tool to strategically defeat Russia. Peskov made these remarks to Russia's RIA news agency, in reference to reports that the U.S. has allowed Ukraine to utilize American-made weapons to strike inside Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 06:54 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 06:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, accused Western nations of using Ukraine as a geopolitical tool against Russia. He made these comments to Russia's RIA news agency in a report published on Wednesday.

Peskov cited reports that Washington has endorsed Ukraine's use of U.S.-made weaponry for deep strikes into Russian territory, emphasizing that such actions align with a broader Western strategy to strategically defeat Russia.

According to Peskov, the West continues along this path with the explicit aim of undermining Russian power, positioning Ukraine as a means to achieve these geopolitical goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

