Pro-democracy Tycoon Jimmy Lai Testifies in Landmark Hong Kong Case

On Wednesday, Jimmy Lai, the pro-democracy tycoon from Hong Kong, took the stand in his ongoing legal battle related to charges of conspiracy to collude with foreign entities and the publication of seditious materials under the national security law.

Lai, the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily, used his court testimony to emphasize his commitment to the rule of law and freedoms in Hong Kong, aligning with local pro-democracy movements. His trial occurs amidst a broader crackdown, with 45 activists recently sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

International diplomatic observers attended the proceedings, signaling global concern over Lai's treatment and the national security law's implications. The U.S. has called for his release, and his case may heighten tensions between the U.S. and China.

