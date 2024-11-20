Confidential Files Breach Amid Gaetz Controversy

An unauthorized access to a confidential file has stirred controversy over former Rep. Matt Gaetz’s nomination as attorney general. The file contains testimony from women alleging sexual misconduct by Gaetz, whom former President Trump nominated. The breach was first reported by The New York Times this Tuesday.

The unauthorized access has intensified scrutiny over Gaetz's nomination, with the Senate divided on whether to support him. Gaetz has denied all allegations, previously investigated by the Justice Department without charges. The investigation involved accusations of sex trafficking and underage encounters, reviving concerns as the confirmation process progresses.

The person who accessed the file, identified as “Altam Beezley,” remains unknown after the associated email was invalid. The breach adds a layer of complexity to Gaetz's already controversial nomination, with Senate Republicans hesitating on their stance and ethics investigations potentially impacting the decision.

