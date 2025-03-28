US Attorney General Bondi tells Fox News many judges need to be removed
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Thursday many of the judges who have recently ruled against the administration of President Donald Trump need to be removed.
"These judges obviously cannot be impartial. They cannot be objective," Bondi said during an interview on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" show.
"They are district judges trying to control our entire country, our entire country, and they are trying to obstruct Donald Trump's agenda."
