Queens Showdown: NYC Police Fatally Shoot Armed Robbery Suspect

In a dramatic encounter in Queens, New York City police fatally shot a suspect, Gary Worthy, on Tuesday evening after he opened fire on officers responding to reports of armed robberies. The suspect struck one officer in the leg during the confrontation, authorities confirmed.

Joseph Kenny, the NYPD's chief of detectives, revealed that Worthy, aged 57, was linked to two armed business robberies in Queens. When officers approached him in the Jamaica neighborhood, Worthy attempted to flee while firing at them, prompting the officers to retaliate, resulting in the suspect's death.

City Mayor Eric Adams condemned the city's criminal justice system, citing this incident as evidence of its failings. He drew parallels with a recent case in Manhattan involving a string of stabbings by a suspect with a criminal past, emphasizing the need for reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)