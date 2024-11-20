Left Menu

Queens Showdown: NYC Police Fatally Shoot Armed Robbery Suspect

A suspect, Gary Worthy, was fatally shot by NYC police in Queens after he fired at officers, injuring one. Worthy was sought for armed robberies and was on lifelong parole for firearms possession. Mayor Eric Adams criticized the city’s criminal justice system for failing residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-11-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:59 IST
Queens Showdown: NYC Police Fatally Shoot Armed Robbery Suspect

In a dramatic encounter in Queens, New York City police fatally shot a suspect, Gary Worthy, on Tuesday evening after he opened fire on officers responding to reports of armed robberies. The suspect struck one officer in the leg during the confrontation, authorities confirmed.

Joseph Kenny, the NYPD's chief of detectives, revealed that Worthy, aged 57, was linked to two armed business robberies in Queens. When officers approached him in the Jamaica neighborhood, Worthy attempted to flee while firing at them, prompting the officers to retaliate, resulting in the suspect's death.

City Mayor Eric Adams condemned the city's criminal justice system, citing this incident as evidence of its failings. He drew parallels with a recent case in Manhattan involving a string of stabbings by a suspect with a criminal past, emphasizing the need for reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024