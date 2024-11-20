Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Manipur Extension on Inner Line Permit Challenge

The Supreme Court has given Manipur's government eight weeks to respond to a legal challenge against the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system. The ILP requires outsiders to get permission to enter the state. The plea argues the system violates constitutional rights and hinders social integration and tourism.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended a deadline, allotting eight weeks for the Manipur government to respond to a legal challenge against the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system.

Implemented in Manipur since 2019, ILP requires non-residents, including those from other Indian states, to obtain permission before entering. This makes Manipur the fourth Indian state to enforce such regulations, following Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

The plea, filed by the organization 'Amra Bangalee,' argues that the ILP system hampers tourism and violates constitutional rights by giving the state excessive power over the movement of non-indigenous people.

