Jimmy Lai: The Media Tycoon's Fight for Democracy on Trial

In a landmark national security trial, Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai took the stand for the first time, facing accusations of colluding with foreign powers to undermine China's national security. The 76-year-old pro-democracy advocate staunchly denied these allegations, spotlighting a pivotal moment for Hong Kong's judiciary.

Since his 2020 arrest under the national security law, Lai has become a symbol of press freedom and anti-Beijing resistance. Prosecutors claim he orchestrated meetings with high-level U.S. officials to press for sanctions against Hong Kong and China, accusations Lai disputes. His trial has stirred international diplomacy as observers closely monitor the proceedings amid concerns over judicial independence.

The prosecution portrayed Lai as a radical, alleging his media outlets served as platforms for seditious activities. However, Lai and his associates maintain the interactions with international figures were within legal bounds. The verdict could set a precedent for future cases under the contentious national security law.

