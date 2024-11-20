Impersonator Exposed: Unmasking a Fraudulent IPS Officer

A man identified as Anil Katiyal has been booked for posing as a retired IPS officer, allegedly threatening and attempting to exert pressure on police staff in a high-stakes fraud case. The complaint was formally registered at a Ghaziabad police station.

The case erupted when Katiyal made threatening calls to the Public Relations Officer of DCP Trans Hindon, Neeraj Rathore, posing as an influential advisor. Claiming to be from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Katiyal demanded the release of Vinod Kapoor, arrested earlier by Indirapuram police on fraud charges.

Following investigations, it was revealed Katiyal had no legitimate connections with the police or the Home Ministry. Law enforcement has now charged him with multiple offenses, reinforcing legal action against imposter activities. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)