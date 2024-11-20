Left Menu

Money Laundering Scandal Shakes Maharashtra Elections

A man wanted for money laundering linked to a 'cash-for-votes' scandal in Maharashtra was arrested at Ahmedabad airport. Nagani Akram Mohammad Shafi was trying to flee to Dubai. This case involves misuse of bank accounts for laundering over Rs 100 crore, potentially linked to election funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:56 IST
  • India

A key suspect in a 'cash-for-votes' money laundering investigation has been detained by authorities at Ahmedabad international airport. The man, Nagani Akram Mohammad Shafi, was wanted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and intercepted while attempting to escape to Dubai.

This arrest follows recent searches by the ED in both Maharashtra and Gujarat as part of a probe into alleged misuse of bank accounts exceeding transactions worth over Rs 100 crore. The case targets Malegaon-based trader Siraj Ahmed Harun Meman and involves suspicions of routing funds for election purposes.

The controversy, which BJP leader Kirit Somaiya terms as 'vote jihad scam', highlights serious concerns over financial integrity during the Maharashtra Assembly elections currently underway. Speculations continue regarding the scale of illegal financial activity linked to poll funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

