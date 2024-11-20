Money Laundering Scandal Shakes Maharashtra Elections

A key suspect in a 'cash-for-votes' money laundering investigation has been detained by authorities at Ahmedabad international airport. The man, Nagani Akram Mohammad Shafi, was wanted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and intercepted while attempting to escape to Dubai.

This arrest follows recent searches by the ED in both Maharashtra and Gujarat as part of a probe into alleged misuse of bank accounts exceeding transactions worth over Rs 100 crore. The case targets Malegaon-based trader Siraj Ahmed Harun Meman and involves suspicions of routing funds for election purposes.

The controversy, which BJP leader Kirit Somaiya terms as 'vote jihad scam', highlights serious concerns over financial integrity during the Maharashtra Assembly elections currently underway. Speculations continue regarding the scale of illegal financial activity linked to poll funding.

