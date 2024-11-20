Justice D Krishnakumar Ascends as Manipur High Court Chief after Swift SC Nod
Justice D Krishnakumar has been appointed the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, following a quick recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium. He succeeds Justice Siddharth Mridul, who retires at 62. Krishnakumar, noted for his expertise in Constitutional law, will retire in 2025.
- Country:
- India
Justice D Krishnakumar has swiftly assumed the position of Chief Justice at the Manipur High Court. The Supreme Court Collegium recommended his appointment, which was confirmed within 48 hours.
Justice Siddharth Mridul, the outgoing Chief Justice of the high court, retires upon reaching the age of 62. On November 18, the collegium put forth Justice Krishnakumar's name, a judge from the Madras High Court, as the new chief justice.
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal confirmed the elevation on X, extending best wishes to Justice Krishnakumar. Known for his specialization in Constitutional law, Krishnakumar is slated to retire in 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)